Right now, winds are out of the south, so moisture is pumping off of the Gulf, adding to mugginess and humidity. This is making it feel even warmer.

This afternoon after lunch, expect sustained winds to be in the teens or twenties with gusts into the thirties at times. At that point, temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire WGNO viewing areas under a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe thunderstorms Wednesday into Wednesday night.

We will see a line of storms come through late tonight to early Thursday, but there will be rain with localized heavy downpours out ahead of this. The greatest risks tonight are flash flooding and straight-line winds, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be between 1 and 3 inches over the next 24 hours or so, but some locations may see higher totals if any storms are slow moving.

Neutral ground parking in New Orleans will be available starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Be sure to have ways to receive severe weather alerts, should they be issued.