Flash Flood Watch extended with more rain in the forecast for Thursday

Nicholas formed early Sunday morning and is now classified as a tropical depression with 30 mile per hour winds. The system made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane overnight Tuesday in Texas. This is going to continue slowly moving. Its center is still in Louisiana just north of Lake Arthur on radar.

The themes locally across WGNO’s viewing area continue to increase tropical moisture and heightened rain as Nicholas slowly moves out. We only have a few more heavy downpours tonight to get through before our widespread flood threat diminishes Wednesday night.

Brief-weak spin ups will be another isolated concern Tuesday and early Wednesday east of WGNO’s viewing area. A Flash Flood Watch is issued from now until Friday evening for WGNO’s entire viewing area with Coastal Flood Advisories through 7PM tonight.

Overall, totals will likely be between 4-8+ inches in much of WGNO’s viewing area over these next few days with localized higher amounts possible from Nicholas. Rain chances stay consistent through much of the upcoming week beyond this system’s reach, and many spots will see locally heavy downpours that could lead to localized flash flooding with traditional drainage systems covered by debris. This is going to keep highs in the 80s. Please have a way to receive warning information on hand.

Rain chances start to come down late Thursday into this weekend. We have more information on these impacts during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

81° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 81° 75°

Thursday

85° / 76°
Rain
Rain 66% 85° 76°

Friday

81° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 83% 81° 74°

Saturday

81° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 81° 74°

Sunday

81° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 81° 74°

Monday

83° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 83° 75°

Tuesday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 84° 74°

Hourly Forecast

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
80°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
79°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
78°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
76°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
76°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
76°

76°

1 AM
Showers
40%
76°

76°

2 AM
Showers
58%
76°

76°

3 AM
Showers
50%
76°

76°

4 AM
Light Rain
60%
76°

76°

5 AM
Showers
55%
76°

76°

6 AM
Showers
55%
76°

76°

7 AM
Showers
44%
76°

78°

8 AM
Showers
44%
78°

81°

9 AM
Showers
51%
81°

82°

10 AM
Showers
53%
82°

84°

11 AM
Showers
49%
84°

84°

12 PM
Showers
54%
84°

84°

1 PM
Showers
59%
84°

84°

2 PM
Rain
66%
84°

83°

3 PM
Light Rain
65%
83°

83°

4 PM
Showers
59%
83°

83°

5 PM
Showers
52%
83°

82°

6 PM
Showers
43%
82°

