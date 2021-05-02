Flash Flood Watch expanded south through late Sunday

Good morning! A Flash Flood Watch is issued from now until late tonight for all of WGNO’s viewing area as 1-3 inches in rainfall will likely accompany incoming rounds of thunderstorms.

Anticipate an increase in rain chances all day today, especially north. These stick around through late evening with improvements by Sunday night! Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) nearly state-wide, then expanding it east.

Aside from flash flooding, gusty winds and hail potential are the primary concerns with an isolated tornado risk being tough to rule out entirely.

Have ways to receive warning information in case a severe thunderstorm or tornado organizes. Keep up, updates remain avaialable online on WGNO.com and tomorrow during WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM!

