Flash Flood Watch cancelled across WGNO viewing area

Our forecast for Sunday evening is much improved compared to today’s active start.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing Level 2/5 Slight Risks for severe weather across a few Northshore locations as one more line of storms pushes east, but the overall threat at this point looks minimal for southeast Louisiana.

Our Flash Flood Watch has been cancelled early, so some good news there! As usual, keep up, updates will be available online on WGNO.com and WGNO News at 5PM shortly!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season