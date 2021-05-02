Flash Flood Watch cancelled across WGNO viewing area

Our forecast for Sunday evening is much improved compared to today’s active start.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing Level 2/5 Slight Risks for severe weather across a few Northshore locations as one more line of storms pushes east, but the overall threat at this point looks minimal for southeast Louisiana.

Our Flash Flood Watch has been cancelled early, so some good news there! As usual, keep up, updates will be available online on WGNO.com and WGNO News at 5PM shortly!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

77° / 73°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 77° 73°

Monday

87° / 77°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 35% 87° 77°

Tuesday

86° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 52% 86° 72°

Wednesday

79° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 79° 67°

Thursday

83° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 24% 83° 66°

Friday

81° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 81° 68°

Saturday

83° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 83° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
77°

75°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
77%
75°

76°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
77°

77°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
77°

77°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
77°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
77°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
77°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
76°

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
77°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
79°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

86°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
86°

86°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
86°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

