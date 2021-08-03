Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Charles Parish until 6:30PM

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Flash Flood Warning is issued for St. Charles Parish until 6:30PM tonight as heavy rain in the area continues falling quickly.

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with humidity and a number of storms keeping temperatures lower across each side of Lake Pontchartrain!

Right now, the city’s restriction on neutral ground parking is lifted throughout Orleans because a Flood Advisories remain in effect until 7PM.

Maintain caution on the roads if you must travel and remember our go to phrase “turn around, don’t drown.” Street flooding will be the major concern in addition to gusty winds and a number of lightning strikes.

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole night tonight!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Watching for more rain through the day

Scattered storms again today

Cold front impacting forecast for Tuesday!

Starting August on a cooler note!

Lower temperatures and higher rain chances on the way!

Locally heavy rain today

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 78°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 77° 78°

Wednesday

90° / 78°
AM Showers
AM Showers 51% 90° 78°

Thursday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 91° 79°

Friday

89° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 79°

Saturday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 89° 80°

Sunday

90° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 34% 90° 80°

Monday

90° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

6 PM
Few Showers
33%
79°

79°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

1 AM
Showers
36%
80°

80°

2 AM
Few Showers
32%
80°

80°

3 AM
Few Showers
34%
80°

79°

4 AM
Showers
40%
79°

79°

5 AM
Showers
35%
79°

79°

6 AM
Showers
36%
79°

79°

7 AM
Showers
51%
79°

81°

8 AM
Showers
35%
81°

82°

9 AM
Showers
35%
82°

84°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
84°

85°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
85°

86°

12 PM
Showers
35%
86°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
88°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
89°

89°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
89°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News