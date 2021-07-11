Flash Flood Warning is issued for parts of WGNO viewing area until 7:15PM

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with humidity and a number of storms keeping temperatures lower across each side of Lake Pontchartrain!

Right now, the city’s restriction on neutral ground parking is lifted throughout because a Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 7:15PM.

Maintain caution on the roads if you must travel and remember our go to phrase “turn around, don’t drown.” Street flooding will be the major concern in addition to gusty winds and lightning.

Afternoon reached the upper 80s or 90s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Monday, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 40% threat of storms. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we are seeing now.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for July!

The tropics are currently quiet with minimal development potential into next week! We are not complaining!

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole night tonight! Catch us live during WGNO News at 10PM after the NBA game!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

73° / 73°
Rain Shower
Rain Shower 0% 73° 73°

Monday

89° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 89° 78°

Tuesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 87° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 87° 78°

Thursday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 86° 78°

Friday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 86° 78°

Saturday

88° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 88° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
74°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

81°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
80°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

83°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
83°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
84°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
86°

87°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
87°

88°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

88°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
88°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
88°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
87°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
85°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
84°

