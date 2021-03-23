Flash Flood Warning in effect across Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard Parishes

A Flash Flood Warning is issued across Jefferson and Orleans Parishes until 4:15PM Tuesday plus St. Bernard Parish until 4:30PM Tuesday. If possible, stay off of the roads to avoid traveling with low visibilities and potential street flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued, as well, from right now until midnight Friday due to the growing likelihood 4-8 inches in total could fall over these next three days. Even heavier localized amounts will be possible, too.

Our biggest concern is this frontal boundary stalling out, dumping rain in New Orleans proper for prolonged periods of time. Parking restrictions on neutral grounds have been lifted, so move vehicles off of streets!

