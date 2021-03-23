Flash Flood Warning for Terrebonne and Lafourche until 7:15

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes within the maroon box until 7:15 Tuesday evening.

Several inches of rain have fallen and flash flooding is already occurring. Expect additional rainfall amounts of several inches over the next few hours.

Always avoid driving through flooded roadways. Please be aware that additional flooding could occur through Tuesday night.

Green boxes on the map represent Flood Advisories where we have also seen minor flooding.