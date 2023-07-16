NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Jefferson, Orleans, and St. Bernard Parishes until 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

The warning was issued after radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms.

Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warning area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Intense rainfall rates may lead to areas of flooding shortly.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Metairie, Jefferson, Harahan, Elmwood, Kenner, River Ridge, Arabi, Chalmette, and Algiers.

