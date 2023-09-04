NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Jefferson, Orleans and St. Charles Parishes until 6:15 p.m. Monday.

The warning was issued after radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms.

Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warning area. Between 5 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Intense rainfall rates may allow for additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches.

Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Metairie, Jefferson, Harahan, Elmwood, Kenner, River Ridge, Westwego, Harvey and Gretna.

In New Orleans, neutral ground parking restrictions have been lifted until 8 a.m. Tuesday.