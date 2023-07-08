NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Orleans Parish and Jefferson Parish until 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

The warning was issued after radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms.

Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warning area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Intense rainfall rates may lead to areas of flooding shortly.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Metairie, Jefferson, Harahan, Elmwood, and River Ridge.