Flash Flood Warning for Jefferson until 4:30PM

A Flash Flood Warning is issued for Jefferson until 4:30PM! Extremely heavy rain in many areas has fallen very quickly so, please stay off of roads if possible!

The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hot again with humidity and a number of large heavy downpours leading to street flooding across Metairie and Kenner!

This is at least providing temporary relief from the heat. Afternoon highs, themselves, will reach the 90s but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.



Tonight to Wednesday afternoon, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread as half of the area can expect rain. This week, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your day.

The National Hurricane Center issued a forecast cone for Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 (PTC 6) at 4PM locally on Monday that includes the southeast Gulf of Mexico!

The tropics are firing up with one impressive wave to monitor for formation potential over these next few days. This system will likely become a depression with 90% chances of development already. The next name on the list is Fred, and models agree this is likely headed west toward the United States. Right now, no concerns locally but a reminder the peak of hurricane season is upon us. We’ll be watching closely.

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM.






