Flash flood threat with heavy downpours

A Flash Flood Warning is currently in effect for the New Orleans metro area until 2PM. Rain will be slow to move out of the area and will be heavy at times. Additional rain will be possible through mid afternoon.

Rain chances will remain higher than normal over the next couple of days but the development will be more daytime heating based as opposed to a boundary or disturbance moving through.

These cells will be more spotty in nature and the locally heavy downpours will be more isolated and confined to those cells. However with the saturated ground any downpours that last for a long time could still produce street flooding. Look for areas of heavy rain through the day.

This pattern continues Thursday before we see less coverage overall by Friday. Highs will stay around 90-92 over the next few days.

Wednesday

89° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 89° 79°

Thursday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 78°

Friday

87° / 77°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 44% 87° 77°

Saturday

86° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 86° 77°

Sunday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 87° 78°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 86° 77°

Tuesday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 85° 78°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
80°

79°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
79°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
82°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
88°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
85°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
81°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
80°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
19%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
80°

82°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
82°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

85°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
85°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
86°

87°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
87°

