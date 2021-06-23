Flash flood threat with heavy downpours

A Flash Flood Warning is currently in effect for the New Orleans metro area until 2PM. Rain will be slow to move out of the area and will be heavy at times. Additional rain will be possible through mid afternoon.

Rain chances will remain higher than normal over the next couple of days but the development will be more daytime heating based as opposed to a boundary or disturbance moving through.

These cells will be more spotty in nature and the locally heavy downpours will be more isolated and confined to those cells. However with the saturated ground any downpours that last for a long time could still produce street flooding. Look for areas of heavy rain through the day.

This pattern continues Thursday before we see less coverage overall by Friday. Highs will stay around 90-92 over the next few days.