It has been a while since we have seen a chance for rain in the forecast but that is going to change during the middle of the week as a cold front moves into the area.

First on Tuesday look for another beautiful day. Temperatures will stay in the low 80s with a little more cloud cover through the afternoon. Humidity will creep up just a bit but nothing major.

On Wednesday enough moisture moves in for some showers and storms. Right now it looks like the front moves through either Wednesday night or Thursday morning. There could be a few lingering showers early Thursday until it moves through.

At the moment it looks like the rain will be scattered around the area. This does not seem like a large squall line or batch of heavy rain, but more of a situation where we see showers and storms that are in smaller batches around the area through the day.

After that fall weather moves back just in time for the end of the week.