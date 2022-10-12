A line of storms to the north is getting more organized along the cold front that will be moving south. It looks like a lot of this dissipates as it moves into our area, but we will have a chance for some additional rain after midnight. Right now the best chance of that would be in the northern half of the area.

Humidity will continue as well until the front moves through so watch out for fog to develop again overnight. After that lower humidity begins to move in Thursday.

This will be a brief shot of fall with cooler and drier weather for Friday but already warming back up for the weekend. Rain chances come back Sunday into Monday ahead of what looks to be a much stronger surge of fall air.

In the tropics Karl will continue to meander around the southwestern Gulf through the week before moving inland along the central Mexican coast. This will not be a threat to our area or anyone in the northern Gulf.