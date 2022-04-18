This will be the first time in a few weeks that we don’t have a big cold front coming in with thunderstorms and rough weather. Look for very pleasant conditions over the next few days.

Tonight will be cool as we drop to around 50 by Tuesday morning in the northern areas. Some spots farther north may actually get into the upper 40s.

Tuesday will be nice with some clouds and highs only in the low to mid 70s. Very pleasant weather will continue with low humidity. Wednesday warms to around 80 with more clouds.

The humidity looks like it comes back on Thursday as we start to get into more of a southeasterly flow. Even as temperatures warm and humidity increases it looks like rain chances will be very low through Sunday.