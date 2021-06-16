Fire Season is Starting with a Blaze

Colorado was up in smoke in 2020 as fires torched the centennial state. The weather conditions of, high winds, excessive heat, and low humidity have already proven to be main causes of the fires we have already seen this year.

The Pack Creek fire is now over 8,000 acres with only 16 percent containment.

Utah Bureau Land Management (BLM) officials are working with over 400 fire department personnel as they battle the fire with the publics safety as their main concern.

“The community really came together, the local fire, and the local law enforcements came together to help in the initial stages of this fire,” BLM official Rachel Wootton explained.

Community involvement is beneficial to preventing fire’s, but the public needs to be aware of the urgency with current fire danger.

“The users of our public lands are aware that we are in heightened fire danger right now and we need to be careful with fire recreating with any type of equipment and campfires in particular,” Fire prevention specialist, Patrick Kieran said.

As we continue into fire season, local BLM is adapting from last years fires to best prepare for what we may continue to see this season.

“In terms of preparedness, our resources are fully staffed this year, we have additional aviation resources that are here. they came here earlier this year,” Kieran said.

To ensure safety, BLM officials stress the public to familiarize themselves with fire precautions as the weather conditions set up an already growing fire danger.