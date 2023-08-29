Hurricane Idalia continues to move north Tuesday evening as a category 2 storm with winds of 100 mph. The storm is still forecast to make landfall as a major hurricane in the eastern part of the Florida panhandle.

The flow around Idalia will mean lower humidity for our area. Dewpoints will drop into the 50s and 60s. That combined with a northerly breeze in the teens with gusts in the twenties means the high fire danger will continue across the area. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the northern and western areas through Wednesday. Remember that outdoor burning is still not allowed.

Temperatures will warm into the mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday with almost no rain chance. It won’t feel too bad thanks to the low humidity.

By Friday and the weekend moisture starts to come back into the area. This will mean a return to showers and storms popping up as temperatures warm close to 90. Expect a decent coverage of storms Friday through Sunday.