Temperatures are in the upper 80s to around 90 across the area Friday afternoon as humidity also slowly builds back into the region. Hopefully you enjoyed the past few days because we won’t see another shot of early fall weather for a while.

In general it will be a hot and quiet forecast over the next week. We could see a few pop up showers over the weekend but rain chances are only around 30%. Otherwise expect dry weather through most of next week.

Daytime highs will be in the low 90s over the next 5-7 days. Overnight lows will range from the upper 60s north to the mid 70s south with everyone in the 70s by early next week for those morning lows.

Tropical Storm Fiona continues to move west through the Atlantic heading into the weekend. At this point there is good model agreement this eventually turns to the north as it strengthens. However it is still worth watching until that happens.