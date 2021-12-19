Finally colder after a front!

The forecast for your Sunday has been much cooler after a cold front came through overnight!

Finally, some more traditional December-like weather in the forecast for these next few days. We were all waking up in 40s or 50s!

We’ll remain in the 50s all day today! Rain chances are minimal today, but clouds will be around a while longer. Bundle up if you’re heading out tonight to carol! Overnight, you can anticipate 40s on the Northshore again when waking up Monday. At that point, rain chances return. Our forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday stays cool before temperatures rise just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

50° / 49°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 50° 49°

Monday

54° / 50°
Showers
Showers 40% 54° 50°

Tuesday

57° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 57° 46°

Wednesday

62° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 62° 50°

Thursday

70° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 70° 62°

Friday

77° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 77° 67°

Saturday

78° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 78° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
52°

52°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
52°

52°

7 PM
Cloudy
1%
52°

55°

8 PM
Cloudy
6%
55°

55°

9 PM
Cloudy
1%
55°

55°

10 PM
Cloudy
1%
55°

54°

11 PM
Cloudy
1%
54°

53°

12 AM
Cloudy
3%
53°

53°

1 AM
Cloudy
3%
53°

53°

2 AM
Cloudy
3%
53°

52°

3 AM
Cloudy
3%
52°

52°

4 AM
Cloudy
2%
52°

52°

5 AM
Cloudy
2%
52°

51°

6 AM
Cloudy
16%
51°

51°

7 AM
Cloudy
22%
51°

50°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
50°

51°

9 AM
Showers
39%
51°

51°

10 AM
Showers
39%
51°

52°

11 AM
Showers
40%
52°

52°

12 PM
Showers
38%
52°

53°

1 PM
Showers
35%
53°

53°

2 PM
Few Showers
31%
53°

53°

3 PM
Few Showers
31%
53°

54°

4 PM
Few Showers
30%
54°

