Finally colder after a front!

The forecast for your Sunday has been much cooler after a cold front came through overnight!

Finally, some more traditional December-like weather in the forecast for these next few days. We were all waking up in 40s or 50s!

We’ll remain in the 50s all day today! Rain chances are minimal today, but clouds will be around a while longer. Bundle up if you’re heading out tonight to carol! Overnight, you can anticipate 40s on the Northshore again when waking up Monday. At that point, rain chances return. Our forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday stays cool before temperatures rise just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.



