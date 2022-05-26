The rain is gone and the sun is back across the area Thursday afternoon and that will lead us to some beautiful weather into the holiday weekend. Look for temperatures to stay in the mid 80s through the afternoon as we see that lower humidity move in.

Morning lows will be very pleasant over the next couple of days. We will drop to around 60 north with mid to upper 60s outside the immediate metro on the south shore.

Look for plenty of sun with highs back in the upper 80s through Sunday. There could be a passing shower or two on Memorial Day but nothing significant at this time. Humidity looks to stay low through most of the weekend as well before coming back next week.