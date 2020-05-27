Fewer storms today, heavy downpours still possible

Rain chances will be more spotty through the day on Wednesday with the highest coverage being in southern Mississippi

Rain chances will be more spotty through the day on Wednesday with the highest coverage being in southern Mississippi. For the rest of the area in southeast Louisiana we will look for storms to pop up this afternoon but overall fewer and with less duration.

The upper low that has been over Texas is continuing to move slowly east and that is pushing the main area of rainfall development gradually east as well.

Because of this southern Mississippi will see more widespread rain today. The rest of the area will still see spotty storms drifting through. The main threat is locally heavy rainfall with anything that pops up.

Look for afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s