Fewer storms today, heavy downpours still possible

Rain chances will be more spotty through the day on Wednesday with the highest coverage being in southern Mississippi

Rain chances will be more spotty through the day on Wednesday with the highest coverage being in southern Mississippi. For the rest of the area in southeast Louisiana we will look for storms to pop up this afternoon but overall fewer and with less duration.

The upper low that has been over Texas is continuing to move slowly east and that is pushing the main area of rainfall development gradually east as well.

Because of this southern Mississippi will see more widespread rain today. The rest of the area will still see spotty storms drifting through. The main threat is locally heavy rainfall with anything that pops up.

Look for afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 84° 71°

Thursday

88° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 72°

Friday

87° / 74°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 87° 74°

Saturday

88° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 88° 74°

Sunday

90° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 90° 75°

Monday

90° / 76°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 90° 76°

Tuesday

90° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

77°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

79°

8 PM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

9 PM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

10 PM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

11 PM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

12 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

1 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

2 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

3 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

4 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

5 AM
Clear
10%
73°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
74°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

