Friday rain chances look to be about the same to a little less than Thursday. Overall it still looks more widespread on the south shore than north. Temperatures will mainly top out 90-92 through Friday.

Like the past few days the immediate New Orleans area will have a higher chance of some downpours and isolated street flooding will be possible in any storms that don’t move.

The weekend looks a bit more typical in terms of spotty showers and storms. Because of that temperatures will go up a bit into the 92-94 range.