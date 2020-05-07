Few strong-severe thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon.

Heads up, Meteorologist Scot Pilie says there is a risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon-evening!

It’s absolutely beautiful right now across south Louisiana, but things could turn more active tomorrow.

Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms has been EXPANDED into much of south Louisiana. Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) in coastal southeast Louisiana.

Main risks: damaging winds of 45-60mph & isolated large hail. Can’t rule out an isolated tornado or two.

Timing according to high-resolution guidance indicates from 1PM-7PM from north to south. Rainfall amounts of .25-1.50″.

Overall, the severe risk appears low for southeast Louisiana, as storms will be gradually weakening as they move southeast. nevertheless, gusty winds appear likely within the line of storms. Stay tuned!

MUCH cooler behind this cold front! Highs Saturday in the low 70s, mostly cloudy, and windy!