Few strong-severe thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon.

Weather

Much cooler for Mother's Day Weekend!

Heads up, Meteorologist Scot Pilie says there is a risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon-evening!

It’s absolutely beautiful right now across south Louisiana, but things could turn more active tomorrow.

Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms has been EXPANDED into much of south Louisiana. Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) in coastal southeast Louisiana.

Main risks: damaging winds of 45-60mph & isolated large hail. Can’t rule out an isolated tornado or two.

Timing according to high-resolution guidance indicates from 1PM-7PM from north to south. Rainfall amounts of .25-1.50″.

Overall, the severe risk appears low for southeast Louisiana, as storms will be gradually weakening as they move southeast. nevertheless, gusty winds appear likely within the line of storms. Stay tuned!

MUCH cooler behind this cold front! Highs Saturday in the low 70s, mostly cloudy, and windy!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 65°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 78° 65°

Friday

87° / 59°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 90% 87° 59°

Saturday

74° / 61°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 74° 61°

Sunday

79° / 62°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 0% 79° 62°

Monday

82° / 65°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 82° 65°

Tuesday

83° / 69°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 83° 69°

Wednesday

85° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 85° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

72°

8 PM
Clear
0%
72°

69°

9 PM
Clear
0%
69°

69°

10 PM
Clear
0%
69°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

1 AM
Clear
0%
67°

67°

2 AM
Clear
0%
67°

67°

3 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

4 AM
Clear
0%
66°

66°

5 AM
Clear
0%
66°

66°

6 AM
Clear
0%
66°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

83°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
84°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
85°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

