Skies started out mostly sunny this morning, but are becoming more cloudy as the day goes on. Expect mostly cloudy skies by the evening with a few showers will be possible late Monday night.

The highest rain chance will come early Tuesday morning as a line of storms moves across the Gulf Coast.

Our latest models show scattered showers developing shortly after midnight Monday ahead of a line of storms that looks to move through between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday. This timing is subject to change though, so be sure to keep an eye out for forecast updates over the next 12-24 hours.

As the line of storms moves through, expect periods of heavy rainfall, some lightning and thunder, and occasionally high wind gusts. The overall severe threat is low.

The bulk of the stormy weather moves east by midday Tuesday, but some off and on showers may linger through the afternoon.

After that, we look mostly dry for Wednesday and Thursday as highs remain in the 70s. Showers and storms return before the end of the week with a 60 percent chance of rain on Friday.