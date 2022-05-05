Good Morning and a Happy Cinco De Mayo! Happy Jazz Fest, as well! We have a hot forecast for all of these festivities.

More hot and dry weather is on the way for most of the extended forecast with one exception. Late Thursday night into early Friday a cold front will push an area of rain and storms through the area. This will include locally heavy rain and the potential for strong wind gusts.

The Storm Prediction Center actually has most of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi in a level 1 threat of severe weather. This might be a little on the high side but the potential will need to be watched as this moves through. The strongest activity could be before sunrise so have a way to get warnings if issued. All rain should be south of the city before Jazz Fest gates open, so some music to our ears, there.

Otherwise most of the forecast is hot. Look for upper 80s Thursday with mid 80s behind the rain on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will both see highs around 90 with those types of numbers continuing well into next week.