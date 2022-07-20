Another Heat Advisory is in effect Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. This indicates heat index values of 108 and above. However, coastal locations will probably stay just below those numbers.

Expect only isolated showers and storms late this afternoon, leading to not much relief from the heat. Look for the best chance of rain to be along the I-10 corridor with a few storms near the New Orleans metro area.

By Thursday rain chances go back up a little for the end of the week.

Temperatures will continue to rise over the next few days, in especially for northern and western portions of the WGNO viewing area.