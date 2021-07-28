Feels like temperatures in triple digits again Wednesday!

Good afternoon on this Wednesday! The forecast for late July across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hot with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures up in comparison on the month’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now within triple digits after a heat advisory was issued across WGNO’s viewing area once again until 7PM. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s. Saturday, we tied a record high set back in 1981: 98 degrees at MSY. Monday, we broke 1981’s July 26th record of 96 at MSY when highs reached 97.

This evening and much of the coming week, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief will be more widespread.

Most rain chances are daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there! This is due to Saharan Dust limiting development potential.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 93° 81°

Thursday

93° / 81°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 93° 81°

Friday

96° / 82°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 96° 82°

Saturday

94° / 81°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 44% 94° 81°

Sunday

92° / 81°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 92° 81°

Monday

90° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 90° 79°

Tuesday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 86° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
91°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
86°

85°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
85°

85°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
85°

84°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
84°

84°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
84°

83°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
83°

83°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
83°

82°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
82°

82°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
82°

82°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
82°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
84°

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
87°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
89°

91°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
91°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
91°

90°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
90°

89°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

