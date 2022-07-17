Lows tonight will range from the lower to mid 70s for the Northshore and in the mid to upper 70s for locations south of Lake Pontchartrain. Skies will likely remain partly cloudy overnight as rain chances drop off by late this evening.

Heading into Monday, high temperatures will again be in the lower to mid 90s, but it will feel much warmer when you factor in the humidity. Maximum heat indices should trend slightly upward in the upper 90s to around 103 degrees. Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, mainly between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Rinse and repeat the pattern Tuesday and Wednesday. The overall pattern will be similar to the weekend with afternoon rain chances between 30 and 40 percent. The usual hazards will be possible with any thunderstorms that do develop including locally heavy rainfall, potentially strong wind gusts and frequent lightning.

Highs each day this week will be in the upper 80s to low 90s given the increased sun. Lows will remain in the mid to upper 70s as moisture increases.

The tropics look to stay quiet over the next week or so as another plume of Saharan dust moves across the Atlantic. The dust will help suppress any tropical activity as it dries out the atmosphere and elevates wind shear.