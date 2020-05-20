Feeling toasty by tomorrow. Soggier forecast possible next week.

Summer will start to make its presence known over the next few days!

High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to the low 90s, with feel-like temps in the 90-95 degree range.

Rain chances look slim Thursday, but moisture will slowly start to uptick into the weekend. Overall, only expecting spotty rain opportunities Friday-Sunday, mainly in the afternoon/early evening.

By Monday-Wednesday of next week, we will have to keep an eye on the potential for patchy localized heavy rain. An upper level system will position itself just west of the area, and this could lead to higher rain chances & rain totals.

Here’s a look at current rainfall projections through next Wednesday:

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 72°

Thursday

90° / 76°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 90° 76°

Friday

89° / 77°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 89° 77°

Saturday

87° / 76°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 87° 76°

Sunday

85° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 85° 75°

Monday

85° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 85° 75°

Tuesday

82° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 82° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

87°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

87°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

