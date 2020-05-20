Feeling toasty by tomorrow. Soggier forecast possible next week.

Summer will start to make its presence known over the next few days!

High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to the low 90s, with feel-like temps in the 90-95 degree range.

Rain chances look slim Thursday, but moisture will slowly start to uptick into the weekend. Overall, only expecting spotty rain opportunities Friday-Sunday, mainly in the afternoon/early evening.

By Monday-Wednesday of next week, we will have to keep an eye on the potential for patchy localized heavy rain. An upper level system will position itself just west of the area, and this could lead to higher rain chances & rain totals.

Here’s a look at current rainfall projections through next Wednesday: