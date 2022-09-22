Good Morning, New Orleans! Overnight low temperatures dropped into the 70s along and north of I-12. South of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures are in the low 70s, too. Though September 22nd marks the official arrival of Fall, it certainly feels more like Summer outside. Daily high temperatures will remain above average for this time of the year, topping out in the mid to upper 90s.

Gulf moisture continues pushing into the region helping elevate humidity levels going into the weekend. High temperatures will remain in the 90s, but once the humidity returns it will feel more like triple digits. We’ll likely break the standing temperature record of 96 degrees set back in 2016.

Expect mostly sunny skies through this weekend with a very low chance for rain. Rain chances stay slim through the week at only 10 to 20 percent to account for isolated afternoon showers.

In the tropics, we continue to track Hurricane Fiona, located in the open waters as it continues approaching Bermuda. As of now, the storm has maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (mph). The storm is forecast to gradually weaken over the next few days as it moves westward toward Bermuda.

Nonetheless, locally, we’ll stay nice and quiet! We are watching a wave behind Fiona over the next few days as it moves west. While details are still very tough to pinpoint, this does look like a system that could move west and approach the Gulf as well as a system that could be strengthening by that time. Stay tuned!

While there is no need for concern at the moment, it’s important to remember we are still in hurricane season and you need to be prepared.