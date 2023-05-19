Temperatures Friday afternoon are in the upper 80s to around 90 and the heat index values are in the mid 90s. We have reached the point of the year where you need to remember to stay hydrated and take some breaks in the shade or a/c. Expect just a handful of showers through the evening.

A weak front will be moving towards the area on Saturday. This will cause high temperatures to warm ahead of it and most of the area will likely hit the low 90s. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to around 100.

After that some rain chances will develop along the front. Right now this looks to be Saturday night into Sunday morning, although there could still be some development through the day Sunday as well with mid 80s.