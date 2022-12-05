

More warm and humid weather is on the way Monday afternoon and that trend is going to continue through the week. Right now it looks like we could see a pattern flip to some cooler air at some point next week, but likely not before then.

Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s this afternoon but then into the upper 70s to around 80 Tuesday through Friday. Overnight lows will stay in the 60s.

There will be a few passing showers this afternoon but these will not amount to much. Overall rain chances will remain low through the week.