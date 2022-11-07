Expect more warm and muggy conditions on Tuesday as you head to the polls. The good news is you won’t have to deal with any rain.

The one issue on the day will likely be some fog early Tuesday morning. This will be similar to what we saw on Monday and will quickly dissipate once the sun comes up. After that look for another warm and muggy day with highs back in the mid 80s and plenty of sun.

Expect slight cooler weather mid-week as afternoon temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will move through on Saturday bringing much colder weather through the weekend.

At this point we will stay rain-free through at least Friday but could see a few showers with the front.