Good morning, New Orleans! We are waking up much warmer after a regal forecast for Mardi Gras!

Temperatures are now in the 70s across our area, but a warmer afternoon is on its way today! You can expect 70s to 80s across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

Temperatures will stay in the 60s for only a bit longer before eventually reaching 80! Just a regal forecast for all Fat Tuesday festivities as we tied the current record for warmest Mardi Gras ever, regard! This weekend is going to be beautiful as temperatures climb to 80s after Ash Wednesday! Happy Mardi Gras!