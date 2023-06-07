Good Morning, New Orleans! We are waking up quiet this morning with a few storms off shore. A typical early summer weather pattern is expected over the next few days with scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.

While a washout is not anticipated, rain chances will stay around 50 to 60 percent through this afternoon. Most models show widespread coverage of storms developing in the early afternoon.

Any storms that develop may produce frequent lightning and thunder, locally heavy downpours, and gusty winds. In stronger storms, hail will be possible as well. Most rain will come to an end shortly after sunset as we lose daytime heating that fuels the afternoon storms.

Highs will be slightly cooler as a result of the extra cloud cover and rain-cooled air. Temperatures will likely top out in the low to mid 80s, but it will feel warmer when you factor in the humidity.

Right now, no tropical concerns are lingering in the Gulf.