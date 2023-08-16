After a cold front moved through our area Tuesday, it feels absolutely glorious outside in comparison on all of August so far! No heat alerts are issued at the moment for the first time in a long time!

Temperatures are a bit lower, but the low humidity is truly responsible for how nice it feels out there. We will still see low to mid 90s but heat index values will not climb much higher. That will also mean a cooler starts to the morning Thursday, especially for northern areas.

Look for temperatures to start to climb again by the end of the week with highs once again approaching 100. Rain chances will remain low through the weekend with the best chances being along the coast and offshore.