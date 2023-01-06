Temperatures will be cool but pleasant Friday evening for Twelfth Night festivities. Look for numbers in the mid to upper 50s. Expect wind to calm down some after sunset as well.

Saturday will start cool with widespread 40s north and low 50s south but then warm nicely into low 70s by the afternoon with plenty of sun.

Rain chances come back on Sunday. Expect scattered showers through the day with highs around 70. Right now it looks like most of Monday is dry and cooler with low 60s for afternoon temperatures. Another fast-moving system could bring some rain again Monday night into early Tuesday. At the moment most of that looks to be south of I-10 although there are still some question marks around it.