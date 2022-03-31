It is so nice out there today! We are seeing sun with temperatures in the low 70s over the next few hours. Clear skies and low humidity will allow temperatures to drop off quite a bit tonight with lows in the upper 40s north and low to mid 50s south.

Friday looks nice with a bit more cloud cover by the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid 70s.

Another chance of rain moves in on Saturday morning with some scattered showers. It looks like the bulk of that rain will be south of I-12. Saturday afternoon through Sunday will be dry as temperatures warm back to around 80 on Sunday afternoon.