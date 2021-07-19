Familiar looking forecast for Tuesday!

Good evening! The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler, once again, with humidity and storms keeping temperatures low for July across each side of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the 80s and 90s with the sun finally peeking back out in spots!

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tomorrow, again, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 50% or 60% threat of storms. Once again, a flash flood risk will exist during the afternoon on radar. There are no longer any active advisories with the heaviest downpours having ended for now.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for late July!

The tropics are currently quiet with minimal development potential into next week! We are not complaining!

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available all day today! Catch us live during WGNO News at 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

83° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 83° 76°

Tuesday

81° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 81° 77°

Wednesday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 86° 79°

Thursday

88° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 37% 88° 79°

Friday

90° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 90° 79°

Saturday

90° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 79°

Sunday

89° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

10 PM
Cloudy
17%
81°

80°

11 PM
Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

12 AM
Cloudy
18%
80°

79°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
79°

79°

4 AM
Showers
47%
79°

78°

5 AM
Showers
49%
78°

78°

6 AM
Showers
49%
78°

77°

7 AM
Showers
44%
77°

77°

8 AM
Showers
41%
77°

78°

9 AM
Showers
46%
78°

78°

10 AM
Showers
45%
78°

79°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
79°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
80°

79°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
79°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
80°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
81°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
80°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
80°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
80°

