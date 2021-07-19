Familiar looking forecast for Tuesday!

Good evening! The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler, once again, with humidity and storms keeping temperatures low for July across each side of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the 80s and 90s with the sun finally peeking back out in spots!

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tomorrow, again, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 50% or 60% threat of storms. Once again, a flash flood risk will exist during the afternoon on radar. There are no longer any active advisories with the heaviest downpours having ended for now.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for late July!

The tropics are currently quiet with minimal development potential into next week! We are not complaining!

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available all day today! Catch us live during WGNO News at 6PM, and 10PM!