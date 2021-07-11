Familiar forecast for Monday!

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was cooler with humidity and a number of storms keeping temperatures lower across each side of Lake Pontchartrain!

Afternoon reached the upper 80s or 90s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Monday, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 40% threat of storms. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we are seeing now.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for July!

The tropics are currently quiet with minimal development potential into next week! We are not complaining!

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available tomorrow! Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!