Familiar forecast for Monday!

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was cooler with humidity and a number of storms keeping temperatures lower across each side of Lake Pontchartrain!

Afternoon reached the upper 80s or 90s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Monday, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 40% threat of storms. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we are seeing now.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for July!

The tropics are currently quiet with minimal development potential into next week! We are not complaining!

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available tomorrow! Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

76° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 76° 75°

Monday

89° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 89° 78°

Tuesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 88° 78°

Thursday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 87° 78°

Friday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 87° 78°

Saturday

88° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 36% 88° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
76°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
79°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
79°

80°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
80°

80°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
80°

83°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
84°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
86°

87°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
87°

88°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
88°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
88°

87°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
87°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
87°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
85°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
82°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
82°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

