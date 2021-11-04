Fall weather continues on into the weekend!

Fall weather is settling in for the next several days with very pleasant conditions on the way through the weekend. Look for quite a bit of cloud cover overnight into Friday morning. Even with the clouds lows will drop into the 40s in the northern areas and the low to mid-50s to the south.

Friday will see partly cloudy conditions with temperatures only in the upper 60s. After that look for clearing over the weekend with plenty of sun both days. Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s with morning lows in the 40s north and 50s south. Overall it will be cool and dry through Sunday.

Next week starts nice as well with afternoons a bit warmer in the mid-70s. Right now the next rain chances hold off until later next week.