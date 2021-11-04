Fall weather continues on into the weekend!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fall weather is settling in for the next several days with very pleasant conditions on the way through the weekend. Look for quite a bit of cloud cover overnight into Friday morning. Even with the clouds lows will drop into the 40s in the northern areas and the low to mid-50s to the south. 

Friday will see partly cloudy conditions with temperatures only in the upper 60s. After that look for clearing over the weekend with plenty of sun both days. Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s with morning lows in the 40s north and 50s south. Overall it will be cool and dry through Sunday. 

Next week starts nice as well with afternoons a bit warmer in the mid-70s. Right now the next rain chances hold off until later next week. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

57° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 57° 56°

Friday

69° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 69° 54°

Saturday

67° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 67° 52°

Sunday

69° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 69° 54°

Monday

73° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 73° 56°

Tuesday

75° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 75° 60°

Wednesday

76° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 76° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

11 PM
Cloudy
2%
58°

58°

12 AM
Cloudy
2%
58°

57°

1 AM
Cloudy
2%
57°

59°

2 AM
Cloudy
2%
59°

59°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
59°

59°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
59°

58°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
58°

58°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
58°

58°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
58°

57°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
57°

58°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
58°

60°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
60°

62°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

64°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

66°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

67°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
67°

68°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
67°

66°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
64°

64°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
64°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News