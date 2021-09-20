Fall starts Wednesday and it will feel like it just in time

A big time fall front is on the way as we head into the middle of the week. The official start of fall is at 2:21PM Wednesday afternoon. The front looks like it will push through before sunrise on Wednesday morning so this will bring in a big change in the weather to coincide with the change of seasons.

Ahead of that front though we will still be on the warm and muggy side over the next couple of days. Dewpoints will stay in the low to mid 70s this afternoon with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms will pop up once again later this morning and later this afternoon. Rain chances will be around 60%. Watch for locally heavy downpours as we’ve seen the past couple of days.

Rain will pop up again on Tuesday with isolated showers and storms and highs around 90. The best chance of rain comes as the front moves in with a band of showers and storms. Otherwise drier and much cooler weather moves in for the second half of the week.

