Great news if you are tired of all the heat over the past week. Fall is coming back in a big way tonight through the rest of the week. We will start with lower humidity and lows in the upper 50s to the north by Tuesday morning with mid to upper 60s south.

Tuesday through Friday expect highs only in the low to mid 80s across the area each afternoon. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid 50s north to the upper 50s to mid 60s south. Outside the immediate New Orleans area will be cooler each night.

We will also see very dry conditions over the next few days thanks to low humidity and some breezy northerly winds. The circulation around Ian will bring gusts into the 30s by Wednesday and Thursday, especially in the eastern areas. Due to the already dry ground, a high fire danger will be present the next few days. We have a rare Red Flag Warning in effect for Tuesday which means you should not do any outdoor burning. Please be mindful of any discarded cigarettes as well.

Ian will continue to move slowly north-northeast up the western side of Florida through the week.