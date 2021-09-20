Fall-like weather in the forecast for its official start!

Happy Monday! Again, we have seen all of the above today across southeast Louisiana with sunshine and rain at times! There will be minimal additional rain chances in our forecast for the evening timeframe across much of WGNO’s viewing area.



Rain chances return again on Tuesday, too, and several coastal parishes may see locally heavy downpours that could lead to additional localized flash flooding with traditional drainage systems covered by debris. Please have a way to receive warning information on hand.



Look for warm and muggy conditions with scattered showers tonight to Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s if not 90 but feeling warmer with humidity factored in!



Mid-week, we FINALLY see a cold front moving through! This will bring cooler temperatures and much lower humidity by the end of your week. Right now, Wednesday looks like the day this will move through, so you can start decorating for Fall shortly. Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s at that point with overnight lows reaching the 60s and maybe even some upper 50s! Sunshine will be the theme all weekend! We have much to look forward to!



Updates will be available online on WGNO.com and WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction