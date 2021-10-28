Fall is making a big comeback across the area!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fall is back in a big way across the area and that is going to continue through the weekend. Look for periods of clouds overnight as winds stay breezy. Temperatures will be dropping into the mid to upper 50s to low 60s across the area by Friday morning. 

Friday will be cool and breezy with scattered clouds. Temperatures only warm into the upper 60s. Dry air will be in place through the weekend which means cool and pleasant nights. Expects lows near 50 to the north Saturday and even some upper 40s by Sunday morning with mid to upper 50s south. 

Beautiful weather is on the way for the weekend with low to mid-70s and sun each day. Halloween should feel great and the weather through the evening will be very pleasant. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

68° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 68° 57°

Friday

66° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 66° 56°

Saturday

71° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 71° 58°

Sunday

74° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 74° 61°

Monday

77° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 77° 61°

Tuesday

76° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 76° 61°

Wednesday

77° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 77° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
67°

66°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
63°

62°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

61°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
61°

61°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

58°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

58°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

59°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

65°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News