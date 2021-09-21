Fall is in the air Wednesday!

Happy Tuesday! Again, we had all of the above in our forecast for today across southeast Louisiana with sunshine and a significant amount of rain at times.

Look for warm and muggy conditions with scattered downpours tonight to overnight. Overnight tonight to early Wednesday morning, we FINALLY see a cold front moving through! This will bring cooler temperatures and much lower humidity just in time for fall’s official start on the calendar.

Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s at that point with overnight lows reaching the 60s and even some 50s across Northshore locations later this week! Sunshine will be the theme all weekend! We have much to look forward to!

Updates will be available online on WGNO.com and during Good Morning New Orleans!

Weather Video

