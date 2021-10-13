Fall inching closer day by day!

Weather

Amanda Shaw Hurricane Ida Benefit Concert

We enjoyed lower humidity and sunshine most of the day yesterday with clouds here and there. Our forecast for Wednesday has been hot with dry conditions across southeast Louisiana. Our forecast will include a fall cool front later this week, though!

More good news within our weather department, right? These next few days include sunshine with highs topping out about the mid to upper 80s! Once again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 60s and 70s!

Through your week, we continue seeing humidity gradually climb as rain chances remain minimal. Late Friday night they will return around 30%. Enjoy this stunning forecast for southeast Louisiana, though it is warm! A cold front finally moves through late Friday into early Saturday with those associated rain chances, allowing a nice temperature drop off! At that point, highs will reach the 70s with 50s or 60s after dark!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

78° / 76°
Clear
Clear 0% 78° 76°

Thursday

86° / 75°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 86° 75°

Friday

87° / 67°
PM Showers
PM Showers 34% 87° 67°

Saturday

73° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 73° 60°

Sunday

72° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 72° 63°

Monday

75° / 67°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 1% 75° 67°

Tuesday

79° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 79° 71°

