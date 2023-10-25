NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More of the same over the next few days with mild and muggy conditions overnight and warm breezy weather during the afternoons. This pattern will continue through Sunday.

We will continue to see above average temperatures through the upcoming weekend with afternoon winds around 15.

No real changes through the week in the forecast. Expect warm conditions through Sunday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s. We should see partly cloudy skies the next few days with just a small chance of a spotty shower. It does look like a front moves through during the day on Halloween so that will mean much cooler weather for the trick or treating.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts