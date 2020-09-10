Eye on two tropical waves entering the Gulf of Mexico. Localized heavy rain risk to the Gulf Coast.

National Hurricane Center is now monitoring two areas of disturbed weather heading to the Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, heavy rain risk & unsettled weather pattern looks to head our way.

Tropical Wave #1 — in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico will help increase rain chances Friday-Sunday. Low 20% chance of development as system parallels Louisiana’s coastline. Not a weekend washout, but a good idea to have an indoor backup plan.

Tropical Wave #2 — National Hurricane Center has increased odds of development to a medium 40% chance with an area of disturbed weather near the Bahamas forecast to track into the Gulf. Sunday-Monday. Development into a depression/tropical storm possible.

It’s the heart of the hurricane season, and forecast models have not handled system’s well this year. So, stay prepared. Be prepared for an increase in rainfall chances at a minimum.

Regardless of whether either of these systems develop into bonafide tropical systems, an unsettled weather pattern appears likely Friday-next Tuesday/Wednesday. Periods of localized heavy rainfall will be possible. Expecting 2-5″ of rain over the next 5-7 days across south Louisiana, with localized higher amounts. Stay tuned!

Elsewhere in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm #Paulette heading towards Bermuda.

Tropical Storm #Rene heading out to sea. Neither pose a threat to the Gulf.

In the far east Atlantic, the next potential trouble maker is a wave currently rolling off Africa with a 90% chance of development over the next 3-5 days. This system is further south than Rene/Paulette, and it could pose a threat to the Lesser Antilles/Caribbean in 6-7 days. This will be one to watch down the road, but it’s still WAY too far out to speculate on where this system will go.

Next names on the list are #Sally, #Teddy, #Vickie, and #Wilfred.